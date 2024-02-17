Lue fined $35,000 over ref ‘cheating’ outburst

LOS ANGELES, Feb 16, 2024 (AFP) – Los Angeles Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue has been fined $35,000 after accusing referees of “cheating” following his team’s win over the Golden State Warriors, the NBA said Friday.

League official Joe Dumars said in a statement Lue had been fined for “public criticism of the officiating” and “questioning the integrity” of game officials in Wednesday’s 130-125 victory over the Warriors in San Francisco.

Lue was ejected in the fourth quarter of a chaotic game at the Chase Center, with the Clippers roaring back from nine points down to claim victory.

Afterwards, footage posted across social media showed a fired-up Lue shouting in the corridor near the Clippers locker room.

“Where the refs at now? Cheating. That’s all they be doing,” Lue was heard to say.

Lue also appeared to be hunting for James Williams, one of the three officials refereeing the game.

“Where James at? The referee. I want to kick him in the mouth,” Lue said.

The Clippers have been on a hot streak recently, winning seven of their last 10 games to move up to third spot in the Western Conference with 36 wins and 17 defeats.

The Clippers are two games back from leaders Minnesota heading into the NBA’s All-Star break.