LTO suspends work in main office, QC licensing office after 12 employees test positive for COVID-19

(Eagle News) — The Land Transportation Office has suspended all work in its main and Quezon City offices starting noon today, June 17, after 12 of its employees tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement, the LTO said its central office and the QC Licensing Office will be temporarily closed until Friday to pave the way for a disinfection of the premises.

Operations will resume on Monday, June 22.

“The health and safety of our employees, as well as those of the public whom we are serving is important,” LTO chief Assistant Secretary Edgar Galvante said.

According to the LTO, the 12 employees were COVID-19-positive based on a rapid testing conducted for 100 LTO employees.

“We have suspended operations in order to make sure that the threat of spreading the coronavirus at our offices is contained,”Galvante added.