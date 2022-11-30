LTO summons four of its enforcers over extortion allegations

(Eagle News) — The Land Transportation Office has summoned four of its enforcers who figured in a viral video that showed them allegedly extorting money.

The Department of Transportation did not name the enforcers who allegedly extorted P8,000 from a motorist they had flagged down at an LTO checkpoint in Bocaue, Bulacan over the weekend, but said that, based on the video, they were aboard LTO Mobile #14 with plate number SHS 234.

LTO Chief Jose Arturo Tugade has already ordered the relief of the enforcers pending investigation.

If the accusations against the enforcers are proven, Tugade said they will be stripped off their duties as law enforcers and the agency will pursue the filing of administrative cases against them.

Criminal charges may also be recommended.

“I have repeatedly said that I will not condone corruption at LTO both at the LTO offices and on the field. The campaign against corruption is one of the earliest initiatives I undertook upon assumption into office. There will be zero tolerance for corruption!” Tugade said.

He also thanked the concerned citizens who took the video of the alleged crime for being vigilant on the road.

“I hope that those who may want to get involved or are already involved in illegal activities better think about it first because now, not only the LTO but also the netizens, are watching them,” he said.