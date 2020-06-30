LTO: No applications for student permits to be accepted from July 1 to Aug. 2 in preparation for new system

(Eagle News) — The Land Transportation Office will not accept applications for student permits starting Wednesday, July 1, to Aug. 2.

The LTO said the suspension was in preparation for the implementation of the new requirement for student permits to be processed starting Aug. 3: driving course completion certificates issued by the LTO-accredited driving school, its authorized driving school instructors / administrators, and by the LTO-Driver Education Centers (DECs) in LTO offices that are “electronically transmitted to the LTO-IT System.”

New driver’s licenses and additional restriction code (RC) applications are also covered by the new requirement.

According to the LTO, in particular, all those who will apply for student permits, including foreign permits and those applying because their student permits expired will now require theoretical driving course certificates that are electronically sent.

All new driver’s licenses and restriction code applications with student permits issued starting Aug. 3 will also require a practical driving course certificate for processing to proceed.

No certificates are required for converting foreign drivers’ licenses to Philippine licenses.