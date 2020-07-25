LTO, LTFRB summon driver, operator of bus seen speeding, side-swiping barriers along Edsa Busway

(Eagle News)–The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board and the Land Transportation Office have summoned the driver and operator of a bus seen speeding along Edsa Busway and side-swiping barriers in the process.

The Department of Transportation said the LTO issued the show-cause order against the Joanna Jesh Bus Transport driver, identified as Dino Mamintal, and the LTFRB against the operator on Friday, July 24, the same day the incident took place.

This was after Secretary Art Tugade instructed the agencies to impose the necessary sanctions in light of a dash-cam video that also showed the bus, with plate number CAP-5133,almost fatally hitting a private vehicle as he sped away.

“Both the driver and the operator will undergo formal proceedings, after which the necessary sanctions will be meted out,” the DOTr said.

Assistant Secretary Goddess Libiran had condemned the incident, saying the Edsa Busway was made to help bus drivers and their livelihood.

“Hindi ito ginawa para abusuhin ninyo,” Libiran had said, referring to the bus drivers.

“Kahit anong ganda ng proyekto, kung kaskasero at walang disiplina ang gumagamit nito, balewala,” she added.

According to the DOTr, the “swift response of the DOTr and its road transport agencies the LTO and the LTFRB sends a very clear signal to all stakeholders that it will not hesitate to apply the full force of the law, especially for those who are reckless, irresponsible and abusive of their franchise and driver’s license privileges.”