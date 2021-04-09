LTFRB to open 250 more routes for PUJs, provincial buses next week

(Eagle News) — The Land Transportation Franchising Regulatory Board is opening 250 more routes to help commuters travel within and outside Metro Manila.

The LTFRB said of the 250 additional routes, 60 are within the National Capital Region and 190 are from Metro Manila to nearby areas and vice versa.

With the opening of the additional routes, around 1800 more traditional public utility jeepneys and 2600 more provincial public utility buses are expected to ply the roads.

Only roadworthy traditional PUJs with personal passenger insurance policies will be allowed on the streets.

All vehicles should secure a QR code from the LTFRB website, and should have this displayed in the vehicle.

Provincial public utility buses are subject to the restrictions imposed by the local government unit of the area of destination.

According to the LTFRB, here is the total number of public utility vehicles allowed to operate in Metro Manila starting June 1:

TRADITIONAL PUBLIC UTILITY JEEPNEY (PUJ)

Number of opened routes: 414

Number of authorized units: 37,246

MODERN PUBLIC UTILITY JEEPNEY (PUJ)

Number of opened routes: 50

Number of authorized units: 950

PUBLIC UTILITY BUS (CITY PUB)

Number of opened routes: 35

Number of authorized units: 4,550

POINT-TO-POINT BUS (CITY P2P)

Number of opened routes: 35

Number of authorized units: 404

UV EXPRESS

Number of authorized routes: 128

Number of authorized units: 7,347

TAXI

Number of authorized units: 21,663

TRANSPORT NETWORK VEHICLES SERVICES (TNVS)

Number of authorized units: 25,495

MODERN UV EXPRESS (CLASS 3)

Number of opened routes: 3

Number of authorized units: 55

PROVINCIAL PUB (REACHING METRO MANILA)

Number of opened routes: 73

Number of authorized units: 2,685

PROVINCIAL P2P (REACHING METRO MANILA)

Number of opened routes: 7

Number of authorized units: 204

PROVINCIAL PUB (NOT REACHING METRO MANILA)

Number of opened routes: 8

Number of authorized units: 104

PROVINCIAL P2P (NOT REACHING METRO MANILA)

Number of opened routes: 3

Number of authorized units: 65

The LTFRB said there is no increase in transport fare.

It also reminded the public to continue implementing minimum health protocols.

“Ang sinumang drayber o operator na mahuli na lalabag sa mga alituntunin ng LTFRB ay papatawan ng kaukulang parusa, katulad ng pagmumulta at pagkatanggal ng kanilang ng CPC o PA (Any driver or operator caught violating LTFRB regulations will be meted out the corresponding punishment, such as fines and the removal of their certificate of public convenience or provisional authority),” the LTFRB added.