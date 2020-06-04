LTFRB: Selected transactions in main, NCR offices to be done online

(Eagle News)–The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board on Thursday, June 4, announced some transactions in its main and Metro Manila offices will be online.

The LTFRB said these are the following transactions:

1. Request for Special Permit;

2. Correction of Typographical Error

3. Request for Confirmation of Unit/s

4. Request for Franchise Verification

5. Request for Issuance or Extension Provisional Authority

6. Legal Concerns/Query on Hearing Schedule, Status

For transactions 1 and 2, the email address to be contacted is [email protected]

For transactions 3 and 4, it’s [email protected]

For transaction 5, the email address is [email protected]

For transaction 6, it’s [email protected]

All other transactions can be entertained at the main and Metro Manila offices, the LTFRB said.