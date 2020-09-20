LTFRB: Over 69,000 PUVs authorized to ply M. Manila streets

(Eagle News)–The number of public utility vehicles authorized to ply Metro Manila streets has breached the 69,000 mark, the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board said.
According to the LTFRB, the following is the breakdown of PUVs and the respective number of routes opened:
TRADITIONAL PUBLIC UTILITY JEEPNEYS
Routes: 206
Authorized units: 17,372
MODERN PUBLIC UTILITY JEEPNEYS
Routes: 45
Authorized units: 786
PUBLIC UTILITY BUSES
Routes: 34
Authorized units: 3,854
POINT-TO-POINT BUSES
Routes: 34
Authorized units: 387
UV EXPRESS UNITS
Routes: 59
Authorized units: 1,905
TAXIS
Authorized units: 20,891
TRANSPORT NETWORK VEHICLES SERVICES
Authorized units: 23,968
The LTFRB said the routes were opened since Metro Manila was placed under a general community quarantine in June.
Metro Manila is expected to remain as a GCQ area until the end of the month.
The Department of Transportation has said it would strictly enforce the one-meter physical distancing in public transportation.
This was after President Rodrigo Duterte decided against the reduced physical distance rule, which the DOTr started implementing on Monday, Sept. 14, but which was later suspended following opposition by some Cabinet members and medical experts, who feared a spike in COVID-19 cases.