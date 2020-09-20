LTFRB: Over 69,000 PUVs authorized to ply M. Manila streets

(Eagle News)–The number of public utility vehicles authorized to ply Metro Manila streets has breached the 69,000 mark, the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board said.

According to the LTFRB, the following is the breakdown of PUVs and the respective number of routes opened:

TRADITIONAL PUBLIC UTILITY JEEPNEYS

Routes: 206

Authorized units: 17,372

MODERN PUBLIC UTILITY JEEPNEYS

Routes: 45

Authorized units: 786

PUBLIC UTILITY BUSES

Routes: 34

Authorized units: 3,854

POINT-TO-POINT BUSES

Routes: 34

Authorized units: 387

UV EXPRESS UNITS

Routes: 59

Authorized units: 1,905

TAXIS

Authorized units: 20,891

TRANSPORT NETWORK VEHICLES SERVICES

Authorized units: 23,968

The LTFRB said the routes were opened since Metro Manila was placed under a general community quarantine in June.

Metro Manila is expected to remain as a GCQ area until the end of the month.

The Department of Transportation has said it would strictly enforce the one-meter physical distancing in public transportation.

This was after President Rodrigo Duterte decided against the reduced physical distance rule, which the DOTr started implementing on Monday, Sept. 14, but which was later suspended following opposition by some Cabinet members and medical experts, who feared a spike in COVID-19 cases.