LTFRB: Additional 968 PUJs can ply NCR streets once MECQ is lifted

(Eagle News)–An additional 968 public utility jeepneys can start plying Metro Manila streets once the modified enhanced community quarantine is lifted, the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board said.

According to the LTFRB, the following routes will be opened:

T115 Malabon – Monumento via Acacia

T116 Cielito- Novaliches via Zabarte

T117 Novaliches – Deparo via Susano

T118 SM Fairview – Lagro Subd. Loop

T119 Meycauayan, Bulacan – Bignay

T120 Pantranco – Project 8 via Roosevelt

T217 Forbes Park – Pasay Rd. via Ayala Commercial Center

T218 Pasig – Taguig via Maestrang Pinang, Tipas

T219 Marikina – Paenaan

T220 Katipunan – Marcos Ave/Tandang Sora

T347 Cabrera – Libertad

T348 Arroceros – Cubao via España

T349 Quiapo (Barbossa) – Santol, Sta. Mesa

T350 Dagat-dagatan – Delpan via Divisoria

T351 Quiapo – San Miguel via Palanca

The routes were approved in Memorandum Circular No. 2020-029A on July 31.

The jeepneys were supposed to be allowed to ply the streets on Aug. 5 but this was suspended following the imposition of the MECQ.

According to the memorandum, traditional PUJs don’t need to have a special permit for their trips.

Instead of that permit, each operator shall be given a QR code, which should be on display in the vehicle.

The MECQ in Metro Manila and other areas is expected to end on August 18.