LTFRB: Additional 968 PUJs can ply NCR streets once MECQ is lifted

(Eagle News)–An additional 968 public utility jeepneys can start plying Metro Manila streets once the modified enhanced community quarantine is lifted, the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board said.
According to the LTFRB, the following routes will be opened:
T115 Malabon – Monumento via Acacia
T116 Cielito- Novaliches via Zabarte
T117 Novaliches – Deparo via Susano
T118 SM Fairview – Lagro Subd. Loop
T119 Meycauayan, Bulacan – Bignay
T120 Pantranco – Project 8 via Roosevelt
T217 Forbes Park – Pasay Rd. via Ayala Commercial Center
T218 Pasig – Taguig via Maestrang Pinang, Tipas
T219 Marikina – Paenaan
T220 Katipunan – Marcos Ave/Tandang Sora
T347 Cabrera – Libertad
T348 Arroceros – Cubao via España
T349 Quiapo (Barbossa) – Santol, Sta. Mesa
T350 Dagat-dagatan – Delpan via Divisoria
T351 Quiapo – San Miguel via Palanca
The routes were approved in Memorandum Circular No. 2020-029A on July 31.
The jeepneys were supposed to be allowed to ply the streets on Aug. 5 but this was suspended following the imposition of the MECQ.
According to the memorandum, traditional PUJs don’t need to have a special permit for their trips.
Instead of that permit, each operator shall be given a QR code, which should be on display in the vehicle.
The MECQ in Metro Manila and other areas is expected to end on August 18.