LTFRB: 980 UV Express units to ply 47 routes in M. Manila, adjacent provinces starting Monday, June 29

(Eagle News)–Starting Monday, June 29, 980 UV Express units will be allowed to ply 47 routes in Metro Manila and adjacent provinces.

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board said these units don’t need to apply for special permits.

Additional jeepneys may also be deployed depending on passenger demand.

Below is the list of approved UV Express routes:

1. Meycauayan – Central Integrated Terminal (QC)

2. Obando – MRT North Ave., QC

3. Sto. Niño (Meycauayan Bulacan) – MRT North Ave.

4. Sto. Niño (Meycauayan Bulacan) – Trinoma, MRT North Ave., Mindanao Ave.

5. Heritage (Meycauayan Bulacan) – SM North (QC)

6. Marilao (Bulacan) – SM North Ave.

7. Sto. Niño (Meycauayan Bulacan) – Central Integrated Terminal (QC)

8. SM Marilao (Bulacan) – Sm North (QC)

9. Malhacan (Meycauayan Bulacan) – Quezon Ave. via NLEX

10. Malhacan (Meycauayan Bulacan) – Central Integrated Terminal (QC)

11. Marilao – Central Integrated Terminal (QC)

12. Marilao Terminal – Quezon Ave. Terminal (MRT)

13. Turo (Bocaue, Bulacan) – Central Integrated Terminal

14. Turo (Bocaue, Bulacan) – Central Integrated Terminal via NLEX

15. Turo (Bocaue, Bulacan)) – Mrt / Quezon Ave. Terminal via NLEX

16. SM Marilao (Bulacan) – Central Integrated Terminal

17. Meycauayan – Recto

18. Balagtas – Monumento

19. Springville, Molino Bacoor – Alabang via Daanghari

20. Molino – Alabang via Daanghari

21. Molino Bacoor – Ayala Center Terminal via Skyway

22. Golden City (Dasmariñas) – Ayala Center

23. Pacita – Makati Square

24. Pacita Complex – Ayala Center Terminal via San Pedro Exit

25. Pacita Complex (Laguna) – SM Makati

26. Pacita (San Pedro, Laguna) – Makati Square

27. Pacita Complex – Ayala Center via Southwoods Exit

28. Barangay Mamatid (Cabuyao, Laguna) – Festival Mall

29. Mamatid (Cabuyao, Laguna) – Festival Mall (Alabang)

30. Balibago (Laguna) – SM Southmall (Las Piñas)

31. Taytay – EDSA Central

32. Greenland Executive Village (Cainta) – Ayala

33. Rodgriguez – Sta. Lucia Grandmall (Cainta)

34. Masinag – Ayala

35. Antipolo – Ayala

36. Antipolo – Ayala Via C5

37. Antipolo – Ayala Via Tikling

38. Antipolo – Ayala Via Circumferencial Rd.

39. San Mateo (Rizal) – Ayala Ave.

40. Binangonan – Sta. Lucia (Cainta)

41. Binangonan – SM Megamall

42. Binangonan -EDSA Starmall

43. Binangonan – EDSA Central

44. Binangonan – Marikina Riverbank via LRT Santolan

45. Cardona – EDSA Starmall

46. Cardona – EDSA Central

47. Morong – SM Megamall

LTFRB Chair Martin Delgra appealed to operators and drivers of UV Express units to strictly comply with the guidelines set under LTFRB Memorandum Circular 2020-025.

Under the guidelines, UV express units shall go from terminal to terminal, maintain no pick-up and drop off of passengers along EDSA and Commonwealth Avenue, among others.

The LTFRB chief added that the existing UV Express fare rate of P2 per kilometer remains, and that no fare adjustment shall be applied unless approved by the LTFRB.

Delgra said the approved guidelines rationalizing the deployment of the units is in line with the gradual, calibrated and calculated approach of the Department of Transportation in the resumption of public transportation in Metro Manila amid the General Community Quarantine.