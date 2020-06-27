LTFRB: 980 UV Express units to ply 47 routes in M. Manila, adjacent provinces starting Monday, June 29

(Eagle News)–Starting Monday, June 29, 980 UV Express units will be allowed to ply 47 routes in Metro Manila and adjacent provinces.
The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board said these units don’t need to apply for special permits.
Additional jeepneys may also be deployed depending on passenger demand.
Below is the list of approved UV Express routes:
1. Meycauayan – Central Integrated Terminal (QC)
2. Obando – MRT North Ave., QC
3. Sto. Niño (Meycauayan Bulacan) – MRT North Ave.
4. Sto. Niño (Meycauayan Bulacan) – Trinoma, MRT North Ave., Mindanao Ave.
5. Heritage (Meycauayan Bulacan) – SM North (QC)
6. Marilao (Bulacan) – SM North Ave.
7. Sto. Niño (Meycauayan Bulacan) – Central Integrated Terminal (QC)
8. SM Marilao (Bulacan) – Sm North (QC)
9. Malhacan (Meycauayan Bulacan) – Quezon Ave. via NLEX
10. Malhacan (Meycauayan Bulacan) – Central Integrated Terminal (QC)
11. Marilao – Central Integrated Terminal (QC)
12. Marilao Terminal – Quezon Ave. Terminal (MRT)
13. Turo (Bocaue, Bulacan) – Central Integrated Terminal
14. Turo (Bocaue, Bulacan) – Central Integrated Terminal via NLEX
15. Turo (Bocaue, Bulacan)) – Mrt / Quezon Ave. Terminal via NLEX
16. SM Marilao (Bulacan) – Central Integrated Terminal
17. Meycauayan – Recto
18. Balagtas – Monumento
19. Springville, Molino Bacoor – Alabang via Daanghari
20. Molino – Alabang via Daanghari
21. Molino Bacoor – Ayala Center Terminal via Skyway
22. Golden City (Dasmariñas) – Ayala Center
23. Pacita – Makati Square
24. Pacita Complex – Ayala Center Terminal via San Pedro Exit
25. Pacita Complex (Laguna) – SM Makati
26. Pacita (San Pedro, Laguna) – Makati Square
27. Pacita Complex – Ayala Center via Southwoods Exit
28. Barangay Mamatid (Cabuyao, Laguna) – Festival Mall
29. Mamatid (Cabuyao, Laguna) – Festival Mall (Alabang)
30. Balibago (Laguna) – SM Southmall (Las Piñas)
31. Taytay – EDSA Central
32. Greenland Executive Village (Cainta) – Ayala
33. Rodgriguez – Sta. Lucia Grandmall (Cainta)
34. Masinag – Ayala
35. Antipolo – Ayala
36. Antipolo – Ayala Via C5
37. Antipolo – Ayala Via Tikling
38. Antipolo – Ayala Via Circumferencial Rd.
39. San Mateo (Rizal) – Ayala Ave.
40. Binangonan – Sta. Lucia (Cainta)
41. Binangonan – SM Megamall
42. Binangonan -EDSA Starmall
43. Binangonan – EDSA Central
44. Binangonan – Marikina Riverbank via LRT Santolan
45. Cardona – EDSA Starmall
46. Cardona – EDSA Central
47. Morong – SM Megamall
LTFRB Chair Martin Delgra appealed to operators and drivers of UV Express units to strictly comply with the guidelines set under LTFRB Memorandum Circular 2020-025.
Under the guidelines, UV express units shall go from terminal to terminal, maintain no pick-up and drop off of passengers along EDSA and Commonwealth Avenue, among others.
The LTFRB chief added that the existing UV Express fare rate of P2 per kilometer remains, and that no fare adjustment shall be applied unless approved by the LTFRB.
Delgra said the approved guidelines rationalizing the deployment of the units is in line with the gradual, calibrated and calculated approach of the Department of Transportation in the resumption of public transportation in Metro Manila amid the General Community Quarantine.