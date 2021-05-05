Lt. Gen. Eleazar is next PNP chief, says Palace

(Eagle News) – Police Lt. Gen. Guillermo Eleazar is the next Philippine National Police (PNP) chief, Malacanang confirmed on Wednesday, May 5.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said that President Rodrigo Duterte has already signed the appointments papers of Eleazar to succeed PNP chief Debold Sinas who will retire on May 8 when he reaches the mandatory retirement age of 60.

“We confirm that President Rodrigo Roa Duterte has signed the appointment of PLTGEN Guillermo Eleazar as the new chief of the Philippine National Police,” Roque said in a statement on Wednesday, May 5.

“Gen. Eleazar’s track record of professionalism, dedication and integrity speaks for itself. We are therefore confident that he will continue the reform initiatives of his predecessors and lead the police organization to greater heights,” he said.

“All the best to Gen. Eleazar as the new PNP Chief.”

Eleazar has been the Deputy Chief for Administration of the Philippine National Police since 2020.

Interior and Local Government Secretary Eduardo Año confirmed also on Wednesday that he had recommended Eleazar to be the next PNP chief.

He said that President Duterte has already approved Eleazar’s appointmemt based also on the recommendation of the National Police Commission (NAPOLCOM) which he also heads.

(Eagle News Service)