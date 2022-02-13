LRT-2 train rides now free for Philippine Coast Guard personnel

(Eagle News)–Philippine Coast Guard officers, enlisted personnel and civilian employees can now avail of free train rides at all Light Rail Transit-2 stations from Antipolo, Rizal to Recto, Manila.

According to the PCG, this was after the PCG partnered with the Light Rail Transit Authority to uphold public transport, safety and security in Metro Manila.

Under the memorandum of agreement signed by both parties, PCG personnel shall reinforce security measures in LRT-2 stations and help in the conduct of RT-PCR tests on LRTA personnel.

LRTA personnel shall also take their oath as members of the PCG Auxiliary Squadron.

According to the PCG, PCG personnel who wish to avail of the free rides only need to present their government-issued identification cards.

The PCG said the MOA shall take effect for three years unless one party revokes the same.