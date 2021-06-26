LRT-2 to suspend, implement “degraded operations” on selected dates

(Eagle News) — The Light Rail Transit-2 will suspend operations and implement “degraded operations” on selected dates to facilitate the migration work and testing of the signaling system in preparation for the opening of the East Extension Project.

In an advisory, the Light Rail Transit Authority said operations are suspended on June 26 and 27, and on July 3 to 4.

Meanwhile, “degraded operations” will be implemented from June 28 to 30, and from July 1 to 2.

The LRTA said buses are available via the Metro Manila bus route (from Antipolo to Cubao) and Route 10 (Cubao to Doroteo Jose).

“LRTA will provide regular updates on changes in train operating hours and project progress through the LRTA website and social media accounts,” the LRTA said.