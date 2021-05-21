LRT-2 to implement “degraded operations” this weekend and the next

(Eagle News) — The Light Rail Transit-2 will implement “degraded operations” in the last two Saturdays and Sundays of this month.

In an advisory, the LRT-2 said the “degraded operations” scheduled this weekend, May 22 to 23, and from May 29 to 30, are to allow for the integration testing of the signaling system at the Line 2 East Extension in the Santolan-Recto line.

Operating hours will start at 5 a.m.

According to the LRT-2, the last trip is at 8:30 p.m. (Cubao to Recto) and 9 p.m. (Recto to Cubao).

“Ang mga apektadong mananakay ay maaring gamitin ang Bus Route 9 (Cubao-Antipolo) habang ipinapatupad ang degraded operations (Affected commuters can use Bus Route 9 (Cubao-Antipolo) while degraded operations are ongoing),” the LRT-2 said.