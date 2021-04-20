LRT-2 stops operations due to technical problem

(Eagle News) — The Light Rail Transit-2 halted its operations on Tuesday, April 20, due to what the Light Rail Transit Authority said was a “technical problem.”

According to the LRTA, the train was “temporarily on Code Red.

This means the LRT-2 has stopped selling tickets and operations.

Earlier, the Department of Transportation ordered a mass COVID-19 testing of all rail line personnel to ensure the safety of the riding public.

The DOTr had said only those who tested negative are allowed to report to work.

The LRT-2 runs in an east–west direction along Radial Road 6 and a portion of the Circumferential Road 1.