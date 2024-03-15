LRT-2 operations suspended from March 28-31 to give way to train maintenance activities

(Eagle News)–Operations of the Light Rail Transit-2 are suspended from March 28 to 31 to pave the way for its annual maintenance activities.

The Light Rail Transit Authority said the day prior to the suspension of operations, or on Wednesday, March 27, the LRT-2 will implement shortened operating hours.

On that day, the first train will leave Recto Station and Antipolo Station at 5 a.m.

The last train will depart those stations at 7 p.m.

The LRTA said regular LRT-2 operations will resume on April 1.