(Eagle News)–The Light Rail Transit -2 is offering free rides for commuters during select hours today.

The LRT-2 said commuters may use LRT-2 trains free of charge from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Free rides were also offered to commuters from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.

The LRT-2 said the offer is in commemoration of the 124th death anniversary of national hero Jose Rizal.