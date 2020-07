(Eagle News)–Light Rail Transit-2 train operations will be shortened starting Monday, July 27.

The LRT-2 management said trains on both eastbound and westbound directions will operate only until 7:30 p.m.

The shortened hours will last until Aug. 2.

The LRT-2 said the setup would allow for the installation of new power cables between Pureza and Legarda stations.

Normal LRT-2 operations will resume on Aug. 3.