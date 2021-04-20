LRMC: No suspension of LRT-1 operations on April 24 and 25

(Eagle News) — Light Rail Transit-1 operations will no longer be suspended on April 24 and 25.

The Light Rail Manila Corporation said this was because majority of the maintenance work scheduled on those days had already been completed.

“We recognize the role of public transport in ensuring the mobility of essential services and understand the needs of our commuters this pandemic. Our Engineering team did their best to accelerate and compress activities through improved planning and coordination,” LRMC Chief Operating Officer Enrico Benipayo said.

According to the LRMC, there will be no changes in the LRT-1 service schedule.

The last northbound train leaves Baclaran Station at 9:15 p.m., while the last southbound train leaves Balintawak Station at 9:30 p.m.

The first trains for both northbound and southbound trips leave at 4:30 a.m. daily.

“The riding public is advised to be guided accordingly and plan their essential trips ahead during this period,” the LRMC said.

Earlier, the LRMC said two weekends in April–including the April 24 to 25 weekend—will be needed to complete the maintenance of trains, stations, and various systems including overhead catenary system that started during the long weekend.