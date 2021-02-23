LPA that was formerly storm Auring dissipates

(Eagle News) — The Low Pressure Area (LPA) that was formerly storm “AURING” has dissipated as of 8 a.m. today, Tuesday, Feb. 23, according to the country’s weather bureau, PAGASA.

But PAGASA said that there still is the “tail-end of a Frontal System (Shear Line)” which is “affecting the eastern section of Northern Luzon.”

Because of this, moderate to heavy rains will still be experienced over the eastern portions of Isabela and mainland Cagayan.

“Light to moderate with at times heavy rains may prevail over Aurora, northern portion of Quezon, and the rest of Cagayan Valley,” it said.

In its 11 a.m. advisory, PAGASA said that there could be isolated flash flooding and rain-induced landslides “during heavy or prolonged rainfall especially in areas that are highly or very highly susceptible to these hazards as identified in hazard maps.”

Storm Auring had brough heavy rains causing floods in many parts of Mindanao such as in Surigao del Sur and Agusan del Sur.

