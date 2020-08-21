LPA, southwest monsoon to bring cloudy skies, rainshowers in PHL

(Eagle News) — Cloudy skies and rainshowers are expected in the country today.

In its 4 p.m. bulletin, the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms are expected in Metro Manila, Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon and the province of Rizal due to the low pressure area situated 125 kilometers north northeast of Basco, Batanes, and the southwest monsoon affecting Luzon.

PAGASA said flashfloods or landslides due to moderate with at times heavy rains are possible.

According to the weather bureau, the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers due to localized thunderstorms.

Extreme Northern Luzon will have moderate to strong winds, and moderate to rough coastal waters.

The rest of Luzon, PAGASA said, will have moderate winds and coastal waters.

The rest of the country, on the other hand, will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.