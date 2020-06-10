LPA off Eastern Samar may develop into tropical depression, PAGASA says

(Eagle News)–The low pressure area off Eastern Samar may develop into a tropical depression within 48 hours, the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said on Wednesday, June 10.

PAGASA said as of 10 a.m., the LPA was estimated 30 kilometers east northeast of Borongan City.

As a result, and also due to the southwesterly windflow, PAGASA said widespread moderate to heavy rains are expected over Eastern Visayas.

Scattered to widespread light to moderate with at times heavy rains are forecast over Bicol Region and the rest of Visayas, while scattered light to moderate with at times heavy rainshowers are expected over Southern Quezon, Romblon, Marinduque, the northern portion of Palawan including Calamian and Cuyo Islands, Zamboanga Peninsula, Bangsamoro, SOCCSKSARGEN, Northern Mindanao, and CARAGA.

“Floodings and rain-induced landslides may occur during heavy or prolonged rainfall especially in areas that are highly or very highly susceptible to these hazards,” the weather bureau said.

Fisherfolk and those using small seacraft are advised to take precautions when venturing over the Eastern seaboard of Bicol Region and Eastern Visayas.