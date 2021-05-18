Lowest single-day tally this month: new COVID-19 cases reach 4,487

Total active cases reach 52,291 or 4.5 percent of total COVID cases

(Eagle News) – The number of new COVID-19 cases added on Tuesday, May 18, was recorded at 4,487, the lowest single-day tally so far this month.

The Department of Health (DOH) said that so far, total active cases reached 52,291 which represent only 4.5 percent of total COVID-19 cases (1,154,388).

New recoveries reached 6,383 bringing total recoveries to 1,082,725. These total recoveries or COVID survivors already represent 93.8 percent of total cases.

-Most active cases are mild –

The DOH also stressed that most of the active cases are either mild or asymptomatic at 95.2 percent. Mild cases are 93.1 percent, while asymptomatic cases are at 2.2 percent.

Moreover, the percentage of ICU beds in use also went down to only 56 percent, while isolation beds in use were only 41 percent, and ward beds at 44 percent. Ventilators being utilized are only 43 percent of the total number.

But for today, there were only 26,672 persons tested for COVID-19. This is the lowest number of persons tested this month. The positivity rate is still high at 13 percent.

New deaths added for Tuesday, May 18, were still over a hundred (110). Total COVID fatalities have now reached 19,372 or 1.68 percent of total COVID-19 cases.

(Eagle News Service)