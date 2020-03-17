DOH reports 2 additional COVID-19 patients, including Sen. Zubiri, bringing total to 142

(Eagle News) – Only two confirmed coronavirus cases—one of them a Philippine senator- were added on Monday, March 16, the first working day of a supposed community quarantine in Metro Manila that was later updated to a stricter enhanced community quarantine for the whole of Luzon.

The Department of Health said that the two new confirmed cases included Philippine senator Juan Miguel Zubiri who also went public on television Monday night to say that he had tested positive for the coronavirus disease.

The 50-year old senator is the 142nd COVID-19 patient, based on DOH data.

The other is a 63-year old male admitted at the Medical City, referred to as patient no. 141.

The two new cases represented so far the least number of reported infections since the numbers started rising this March.

This brings the number of total COVID-19 cases to 142, from Sunday’s figure of 140.

Another good news is the recovery of a third COVID-19 patient in the country, and the first Filipino patient to recover from the virus.

The patient is a 46-year old Filipino male from Pasay City, with “no travel history and no known exposure to confirmed cases.”

He was admitted on March 5, 2020 at the Makati Medical Center and was confirmed COVID-19 positive four days later, on March 9.

He is identified only as patient no. 14. The DOH said he had “tested negative twice for COVID-19 as confirmed by the Makati Medical Center” and was officially discharged on Sunday, March 15.

The two previous reported coronavirus recoveries were two Chinese nationals from Wuhan who were among the first three COVID-19 confirmed cases in the country in January.

(Eagle News Service)