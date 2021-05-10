Lowest active cases since mid-March as PHL reports 59,897 active cases on May 10

New cases added on Monday were 6,846, new recoveries at 8,193

(Eagle News) — The Philippines added 6,846 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, May 10, bringing to 1,108,826 the total COVID-19 cases in the country.

Most of these cases however are recoveries at 92.9 percent. Total recoveries have in fact reached 1,030,367, with the addition of 8,193 new recoveries.

Active cases with a total of 59,897 accounted for only 5.4 percent of total cases. Most of these are mild or asymptomatic at 95.9 percent. The total number of active cases at 59,897 is also the lowest recorded since mid-March. The last time that there was a lower active case count was on March 16 when total active cases stood at 57,736, basedon the Department of Health’s previous tally.

The COVID-19 deaths added on Monday were 90, bringing the total fatalities to 18,562. This represents 1.67 percent of total COVID-19 cases in the country.

Meanwhile, the DOH reported a 67 percent utilization rate in ICU beds, which is much lower than the 74 percent recorded a week ago, on May 3.

(Eagle News Service)