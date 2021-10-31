Love in action: Iglesia Ni Cristo again conducts Worldwide “Lingap sa Mamamayan” (Aid to Humanity)

(Eagle News) — The Iglesia Ni Cristo or Church Of Christ conducted a Worldwide Lingap sa Mamamayan (Aid To Humanity) and established the first-ever orphanage under the care of its socio-civic arm, the Felix Y. Manalo Foundation.

These events were conducted to mark the birthday of the Iglesia Ni Cristo (INC) Executive Minister, Brother Eduardo V. Manalo, on Oct. 31, 2021.

Across the globe, in the various continents, various “Lingap sa Mamamayan” or Aid To Humanity events were held to help those in need.

“Ito ang huling salvo sa taong ito ng ating Lingap sa Mamamayan. Tuloy-tuloy at walang patid ang ating pagpapaabot ng tulong sa ating mga nahihirapang kababayan,” said INC General Auditor Glicerio P. Santos IV.

(“The last three months of 2021 will be very busy as far as Lingap sa Mamamayan activities are concerned. Our calendar is already full. This is our last push for the year in our humanitarian relief efforts.)

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit the world, the INC also intensified its efforts to help those affected by the pandemic.

The Church Of Christ extended help to various communities and organizations such as food banks, blood banks, shelters, elderly homes in various parts of the world, including in the First World countries such as United States and Canada. It conducted COVID vaccination drives in coordination with health care agencies, distributed goodwill and care packages, extended financial assistance, provided livelihood opportunities, and established eco-farming communities to fight poverty.

The INC also extended help to people affected by various calamities and disasters.

“Ang pangangailangan sa ating pag-ambag ng tulong ay lalo pang naging maigting habang bumabangon tayo sa hambalos nitong Covid-19. Ang mga resources at manpower sa Lingap ng INC ay laging nakahanda dahil sa aming pagtalima sa atas ni Brother Eduardo V. Manalo na ibangon ang buhay ng ating mga kababayan sa pamamagitan ng pagbibigay-lingap at ayuda sa lahat ng nangangailangan, saan man sila sa mundo,” according to INC General Auditor minister Santos IV.

In the Philippines, the INC helped address the COVID-19 crisis early on by distributing PPEs, medical equipment, rice, and food items, and conducting relief operations at the start of the pandemic in 2020. The Philppine Arena grounds were also converted into a mega-swabbing center, and “We Heal As One” center for returning overseas Filipino workers who had to undergo quarantine.

This October 31, coinciding with the birthday of the INC Executive Minister, Brother Eduardo V. Manalo, the first-ever orphanage was set up also in the Philippine Arena grounds in Ciudad de Victoria in Bocaue, Bulacan.

The “Yakap Orphanage” is under the the INC’s socio-civic arm, the Felix Y. Manalo Foundation.

Santos IV said that through the Yakap Orphanage, the INC will be able to help children in need and they will be properly cared for.

“Nung mga nakaraang taon po kasi na naglilingap po tayo ay lagi tayong naglilingap sa mga orphanage ng ibat ibang organisasyon lalong lalo na sa ibang bansa kaya matagal na pong panukala ng kapatid na Eduardo Manalo na magkaroon po tayo ng sarili po nating orphanage,” he said.

“Ngayon ay may sarili na tayong orphanage kaanib man o hindi ay tanggap dito bastat nangangailangan. Ayaw po na may naaping bata o nagugutom na bata ng ating Tagapamahalang Pangkalahatan kaya pinasya nya na magkaroon na po tayo ng sarili po nating Orphanage,” he said.

The INC’s Lingap sa Mamamayan or Aid to Humanity will continue to help more people, he said, even after the pandemic. Next year, there will be more INC Aid to Humanity projects.

“Nakakataba ng puso ang natatanggap nating pasasalamat mula sa ating natutulungan. Habang pinapaigting pa natin ng husto ang ating Lingap sa panahon ng Covid, tiwala tayong patuloy pa itong lalago pagkatapos nitong pandemya. Umasa tayo sa mas malalaking Lingap sa 2022,” he said.

The INC has been extending help to those in need, both members and non-members of the Church, from the start in accordance with God’s commandment to love your neighbor or fellowmen.

“Whenever we can, we extend help to those in need,” said INC spokesperson Edwil Zabala.

