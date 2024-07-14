Long history of shootings in US presidential politics

Written by Alma Angeles on

WASHINGTON, July 14, 2024 (AFP) – Shots were fired during a rally speech by Donald Trump, in an incident that investigators are treating as a possible assassination attempt on the former president.

Including Abraham Lincoln and JFK, here are some notable examples of shootings involving US presidents or presidential candidates:

– Ronald Reagan (1981) –

President Reagan was shot and seriously wounded as he left an event at the Hilton hotel in Washington. The attacker was John Hinckley Jr, who was granted unconditional release in 2022.

Reagan spent twelve days in the hospital. The incident boosted Reagan’s popularity, as he displayed humor and resilience during his recovery.

This handout photo dated March 30, 1981 and made available by The Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and Museum shows President Ronald Reagan (C) waving to the crowd immediately before being shot in an assassination attempt after exiting the Washington Hilton Hotel in Washington, DC. March 30, 2021 marks the 40th anniversary of the assassination attempt on President Ronald Reagan outside the Washington Hilton in Washington, DC. (Photo by Handout / The Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and Museum / AFP)

– Gerald Ford (1975) –

President Ford was left unscathed in two separate assassination attempts by women in September 1975, both in California and within a span of just 17 days.

(FILES) This file photo dated 12 January 1975 shows late US Gerald R. Ford (L) meeting with former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger at the White House Oval Office in Washingotn DC. Former US president Gerald Ford, who took over the White House after the resignation of Richard Nixon following the Watergate scandal, died 26 December 2006 at the age of 93, his wife said. AFP PHOTO/FILES (Photo by AFP / AFP FILES / AFP)

– George Wallace (1972) –

While campaigning for the Democratic presidential nomination, Wallace was shot four times and paralyzed for life at a shopping mall in Laurel, Maryland.

The assassination attempt on Wallace, who was known for his segregationist views and populist appeal, highlighted the ongoing political tensions in the US and potential for domestic violence in the Vietnam war era.

– Robert F. Kennedy (1968) –

President John F. Kennedy’s brother Robert, who was running for the Democratic presidential nomination, was shot and killed at the Ambassador Hotel in Los Angeles, California.

The assassination had a profound impact on the 1968 presidential race and occurred just two months after the killing of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr, adding to the political turmoil of the late 1960s.

– John F. Kennedy (1963) –

Riding in his motorcade with his wife Jackie, President Kennedy was assassinated in Dallas, Texas by Lee Harvey Oswald.

The Warren Commission investigating the assassination concluded in 1964 that Lee Harvey Oswald, a former marine who had lived in the Soviet Union, had acted alone.

Many Americans believe the death of JFK began a more violent period in US politics and society, with the Vietnam War build up and the civil rights struggle as a backdrop.

WASHINGTON, DC – NOVEMBER 22: People tour an exhibit at the Newseum dedicated to John F. Kennedy who was killed on November 22, 2013, in Washington, DC.  President Kennedy was assassinated during his visit to Dallas, Texas, in 1963. (Photo by MARK WILSON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

– Franklin D. Roosevelt (1933) –

As president-elect, FDR was the target of an assassination attempt in Miami, Florida. He was unharmed, but Chicago Mayor Anton Cermak was killed in the attack.

– Theodore Roosevelt (1912) –

Like Trump, Teddy Roosevelt was running for the White House as a former president when he was shot in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

The bullet, which remained lodged in his chest for the rest of his life, was slowed by the folded 50-page speech and steel eyeglass case in his breast pocket.

Famously, Roosevelt decided to deliver his scheduled speech despite being shot.

This file photo taken in 1898, shows former US President Theodore Roosevelt,when he was a Colonel in the 1st Cavalry, US Volunteers. Roosevelt, a naturalist, historian and winner of the Nobel Peace Prize, became the youngest US president in 1901 at the age of 42, after the assasination of former US President McKinley. He was also well known for the treaty to build the Panama Canal in 1903, and fighting the Spanish in Cuba in 1898, creating a regiment called the “Rough Riders.” AFP PHOTO/HO (Photo by HO / THE NATIONAL ARCHIVES / AFP)

– William McKinley (1901) –

President McKinley was shot and killed by anarchist Leon Czolgosz in Buffalo, New York.

– Abraham Lincoln (1865) –

Lincoln was assassinated by John Wilkes Booth, a well-known actor and Confederate sympathizer, while watching a play called “Our American Cousin” at Ford’s Theater in Washington.

Booth’s attack, just days after the Confederate surrender in the Civil War, was part of a larger plot that included attempts to assassinate Vice President Andrew Johnson and Secretary of State William Seward.

The Derringer pistol used by John Wilkes Booth to shoot Abraham Lincoln is seen at the Ford’s Theatre Center for Education and Leadership on April 1, 2015 in Washington, DC.  (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP)
A visitor to an exhibit at the Lincoln Memorial walks past an image of Abraham Lincoln in Washington, DC. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP)