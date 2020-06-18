Arts and Culture, Life, Politics

London Churchill statue to be uncovered before Macron visit

Posted by Candy Megia on
Members of far right groups gather around the boarded-up statue of Winston Churchill in Parliament Square in central London on June 13, 2020, in the aftermath of the death of unarmed black man George Floyd in police custody in the US. – Police in London have urged people planning to attend anti-racism and counter protests on Saturday not to turn out, citing government regulations banning gatherings during the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by Ben STANSALL / AFP)

LONDON, United Kingdom (AFP) — The London statue of British wartime leader Winston Churchill that was controversially boxed up after anti-racism protests will be uncovered for a visit by French President Emmanuel Macron, the mayor’s office said Wednesday.

“The covering around the Winston Churchill statue will be removed for the visit of President Macron to London,” said a spokesman for mayor Sadiq Khan.

Other monuments to Nelson Mandela and Mahatma Gandhi, and the Cenotaph war memorial were covered up in the wake of protests at the death of George Floyd during a police arrest in the United States.

The protection was put in place before a counter-demonstration last weekend, which saw far-right protesters fight running battles with the police.

A protester stands in front of the defaced statue of former British prime minister Winston Churchill, with the words (Churchill) “was a racist” written on it’s base in Parliament Square, central London after a demonstration outside the US Embassy, on June 7, 2020, organised to show solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement in the wake of the killing of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died after a police officer knelt on his neck in Minneapolis. – Taking a knee, banging drums and ignoring social distancing measures, outraged protesters from Sydney to London on Saturday kicked off a weekend of global rallies against racism and police brutality. (Photo by ISABEL INFANTES / AFP)

Churchill’s statue became a target when it was daubed with graffiti branding him a racist because of his policies at the time of a 1943 famine in the Indian state of Bengal that left millions dead.

The Cenotaph was also targeted.

Two protesters sit on Liverpool Cenotaph in front St George’s Hall at a gathering of protesters in central Liverpool, north-west England in support of the Black Lives Matter movement on June 13, 2020, in the aftermath of the death of unarmed black man George Floyd in police custody in the US. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP)

The boards around the Cenotaph were taken down on Monday but the coverings around the statues of Mandela and Gandhi will stay in place “under review”, said Khan’s office.

Macron’s visit coincides with the 80th anniversary of General Charles de Gaulle’s appeal to the French people, calling on them to resist the German World War II occupation of France.

A statue of the wartime French resistance leader was also recently targeted in the northern French town of Hautmont.

This undated handout photo provided by the press service of the Hauts-de-France region on June 15, 2020 shows a statue dedicated to former president of France General Charles de Gaulle, after it was vandalised with paint, in Hautmont, northern France. – A bust of General de Gaulle was vandalized in the town of Hautmont (Nord), with the head covered with orange fluorescent paint and the pedestal tagged with the word ‘esclavagiste’ (slaveholder) on the back, the mayor informed on June 15. (Photo by Quentin MABILLE / REGION HAUTS-DE-FRANCE / AFP)

The defacing of Churchill’s statue and subsequent covering up sparked outrage in Britain, particularly from Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who has written a biography of his predecessor.

Johnson has said he “will resist with every breath in my body any attempt to remove that statue from Parliament Square, and the sooner his protective shielding comes off the better.”

He told parliament on Wednesday that “we are looking at new ways in which we may legislate against vandalism of war memorials”.

Reports have suggested long prison terms for the worst offenders.

© Agence France-Presse

Related Posts