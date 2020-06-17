Lockdown of Sitio 6, Barangay Catmon in Malabon starts today

(Eagle News)–The Malabon City government has placed an area in Barangay Catmon under a lockdown.

In a Facebook post, Mayor Lenlen Oreta said the total lockdown of Sitio 6, which starts today, June 17, and will end on June 21, was upon the request of the barangay captain himself following the rapid increase in COVID-19 cases there.

Under the total lockdown, no resident of the area is allowed to leave their houses, even if they are authorized persons outside residences or frontliners.

“Bukod na lamang kung may emergency cases na kailangang tugunan agad,” he said.

“Mag-doble ingat tayo dahil hindi madali ang total lockdown. HINDI BIRO ANG BANTA NG COVID19. Kailangang mabantayan ang pagkalat nito dahil napakaraming buhay ang nakataya,” he added.

As of June 13, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Malabon has reached 292, with 96 recoveries and 36 deaths.