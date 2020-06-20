Lockdown of H. Monroy St. in Navotas extended to June 24

(Eagle News)–The Navotas government has extended the lockdown in an area in Barangay Navotas West to June 24.

Mayor Toby Tiangco said the lockdown on H. Monroy St. will last until 11:59 p.m. on that day instead, after one person who was among the 49 who tested positive in a rapid testing tested positive for COVID-19 in the confirmatory test.

He said the extension of the lockdown was upon the recommendation of the City Health Office.

” Gayunpaman, para sa kaligtasan at kapakanan ng ating mamamayan, minabuti na po nating i-extend ang ating lockdown para makumpleto ng mga residente sa nasabing lugar, lalo na ang mga nag-positibo sa rapid test, ang kanilang 14-araw na quarantine,” Tiangco added.

Under the lockdown, no resident of H. Monroy St. can leave the house unless he or she is exempted by the ban based on Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases, the mayor had said.

He had said among those exempted were medical frontliners and those working at the Navotas Fishport.

Residents who find themselves in medical emergencies are also exempted from the ban.

“Muli po, nagpapaalala po kami na seryosohin po natin ang panganib ng COVID-19. Pami-pamilya na ang nagkakahawaan. Wag tayong maging kampante kahit malakas ang ating pangangatawan,” he said, noting that people had companions in the house who were vulnerable to the disease such as parents, pregnant women and children.

“Patuloy po tayong mag-ingat. Sumunod po tayo sa pinatutupad ng ating pamahalaan. Kailangan po nating magkaisa para manalo sa laban na ito. We heal as one. We rise as one,” he added.

This is the second time the lockdown on H. Monroy St., first imposed on June 11, was extended.

The lockdown was supposed to end on June 15, but this was prolonged to June 20 because the the targeted testing conducted in the area revealed “COVID19 cases were far worse than initially evaluated,” Tiangco said.