Local group of speech pathologists develop “communication boards” for intubated COVID-19 patients

(Eagle News) – A local group of speech pathologists has developed a tool to allow COVID-19 patients to communicate even when intubated.

The Philippine Association of Speech Pathologists (PASP) have come up with “communication boards” which will allow patients on ventilators to express their needs to their caregivers even when they are unable to talk.

“Sadly, many of these [COVID-19] patients will need intubation or other escalated respiratory support, rendering them unable to speak. Patients who are unable to speak cannot effectively participate in medical decision-making and may not effectively communicate their needs and symptoms. This could greatly impact their care”, a statement posted on the PASP’s FB page said.

COVID-19 patients, as part of protocol, are isolated during their confinement and thus cannot rely on their relatives or personal caregivers to have their needs communicated to health workers.

The communication boards, which are available in Filipino, English, and Tagalog, may be downloaded for free via a link at the group’s FB page, for distribution to hospitals handling COVID-19 patients.

“For COVID-19 cases, communication boards are recommended to be for SINGLE-PATIENT USE ONLY and must be disposed of properly when a patient does not need it anymore”, the statement said, hence the need to produce as many boards as possible.

The group invited those who wish to avail of the communication boards kit or to help in its production to visit their FB page for the appropriate links.

Ventilators, as explained in an FYI on COVID-19 Management posted by the DOH, are needed by critical COVID-19 patients to assist their breathing, as the virus causes inflammation of the airways and loss of function of the lungs.

(Eagle News Service)