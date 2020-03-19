Local DMV Restaurant help feed kids out of school during lockdown

Washington, D.C. (Eagle News) — With the Coronavirus (COVID-19) being declared a pandemic, most of the world is on lockdown, in order to “flatten the curve” and slow the virus from spreading. Disrupting everyday life as we know it to be. Schools and business (non-essential) are shut down for an extended period of time.

Businesses take a big hit without real cash flow and smaller businesses, take an even bigger hit. That doesn’t stop small business owner of Kuya Ja’s Lechon Belly, Chef Javier Hernandez, helping around his community by providing kids, free food.

“The other day, we made mac and cheese. We also got peanut butter and jelly sandwiches” says Hernandez. “We also got some fruits in there…we have veggies…healthy lunches for all these young kids.”

With schools no longer in session, a lot of kids will go hungry.

According to FeedingAmerica.org, “twenty-two million children receive free or reduced-price meals through the National School Lunch Program and the National School Breakfast Program. For many of these children, school meals may be the only meals they eat.” That’s why Chef Jay decided to step up.

“We have plenty of food on hand…the best thing to do, is at least, is to help the community out. And help these kids out and [give them] some free food.”