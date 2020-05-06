Linking farmers to consumers: Fruits, vegetables can now be ordered online as DA launches “eKadiwa” store

(Eagle News) –Consumers can now order their needed fruits, vegetables and other agricultural produce online and direct from the farmers and agripreneurs themselves.

This was made possible after the Department of Agriculture (DA) and private sector partners launched on May 4, the “eKadiwa,” an online marketing platform that directly links producers and agripreneurs to consumers.

It’s an innovation introduced by the DA amid the COVID-19 pandemic that will help both farmers and other agricultural producers, and consumers who need their produce.

“Through eKadiwa, we strengthen our commitment to providing every Filipino family a convenient and easier way to buying fresh, nutritious, and safe food products by simply using a mobile phone or computer,” said Agriculture Secretary William Dar.

The eKadiwa will initially cover Metro Manila and eventually expand to other major urban areas nationwide, the DA chief said.

Customers only need to visit eKadiwa.da.gov.ph, where they can order a wide range of fresh and affordable farm and fishery products from initially three merchants: AgriNurture, Inc. (ANI); Zagana, Inc.; and Benjabi Ventures Corp., said Dennis Layug, DA senior technical adviser, tasked by Secretary Dar as project lead.

“The ordered goods are paid initially through cash-on-delivery (COD) or bank transfer, said Layug, adding that the DA is currently negotiating with commercial banks to effect payment via credit card,” the DA release said.

The goods will be be delivered initially via Mober, Inc.

But the DA said that other transport and delivery service providers like Lalamove and Grab have signified joining the eKadiwa project.

Consumers can also order by bulk.

-DA invites more farmers, fishers’ groups to join-

“In the coming days, we expect to partner with more farmers’ and fishers’ groups, and merchants. Individual sellers or producers’ groups can also register as vendors for free at the eKadiwa site, and this would enable us to reach more customers,” Dar said.

Mober Inc. said they are expecting a peak of 20,000 deliveries per day in Metro Manila.

“eKadiwa could be the biggest e-commerce site in the agriculture sector,” said ANI President and CEO Antonio Tiu.

Tiu expressed excitement with this online site provided by the DA linking consumers to agricultureal producers and agripreneurs.

“This is an opportunity for us to showcase our ‘bayanihan’ spirit and take part in the agriculture sector’s paradigm shift towards modernization.

This is a good example of a successful public-private partnership,” he said.

DA Secretary Dar said that the “eKadiwa” further expanded the ‘Kadiwa ni Ani at Kita’ regular outlets and rolling stores in Metro Manila and other areas nationwide.

“In all, the food supply chain will always be a part of ‘essential services,’ with or without COVID-19,” he said.

(Eagle News Service)