Likely days before a clear winner declared in US presidential election

By Thomas I. Likness

Eagle News Service

(Eagle News) — American voters will have to wait, perhaps to the end of the week, to find out who won Tuesday’s presidential election.

More than 150 million people cast ballots in the election, two-thirds of them either in advance or by mail.

Incumbent Republican, President Donald Trump and Democrat rival Joe Biden seesawed back-and-forth in key swing states.

A few states will accept mail-in ballots for up to another nine days.

Because of the closeness of some of the results it’s expected there will be legal challenges and recounts.

Results from three states, Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania could decide who the winner will be.

The election featured two of the oldest candidates to seek the top job in the U.S. Trump is 74 and Biden is 77.

The focus of the campaign was on Trump’s record, including his handling of the pandemic, the justice and anti-racial protests, and the divisive nature of his presidency.

In anticipation of violence, businesses in many cities have boarded up their premises and cities have called in more police officers.

So far there have been no reports of protests.

Earlier in the day, voters like Edward Bernal, of San Antonio, Texas worried about violence, saying the political spectrum is very volatile.

“The voting situation here has become something of late where you don’t even want to identify who you are voting for,” said Bernal. “If you’re the wrong end of the political spectrum, it’s deemed acceptable in society nowadays to ostracize your friends no matter how long you’ve been friends or what have you.”

“If you are doing what other people are wanting you to do, then you are not in control of your destin,” Bernal added.

For some voters, their choice came down to a matter of character.

“For me, the president definitely, you have to have morals and principles,” said registered nurse Allita Ferguson, of San Antonio.

“I feel like they need to just be a good person and just be honest with the American people.”

Steven Legler, of Laguna Woods, California said his ideal candidate would have to promote an economic system in which everybody wins.

“There are no losers and winners, and I am going to promote a candidate who will help everyone to do well,” said Legler.

For Victor Novella, who cast his ballot at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, voting is something he cherishes.

“I’m coming from Mexico City where sometimes your vote doesn’t count,” said Novella. “You have to pick people who are going to represent you, and if they don’t represent you the right way, you have to vote them out.”

Fellow Angeleno Mary Fiore echoed that sentiment. “Everyone has a vote and your vote is your voice,” she said.

Outside the Staples Center, first-time voter Danny Negrete described the specific type of candidate in mind when he marked his ballot.

“Someone that actually going to own up for their mistakes as well, and someone who is going to listen to the people and not necessarily is going to be biased to what their belief is,” said Negrete.

Shirley Huang was looking for someone who would unite the country.

“I look for somebody who is honest and who can build consensus because that’s what we really need right now,” said Huang.

-US watching for cyber attacks-

The U.S. Cyber Command is keeping a close watch on the election.

The agency is watching for hackers from Russia, as well as Iran and China.

American security experts expect the attacks will persist long after the polls close, possible up to inauguration day, on January 20, 2021.

As well, individual voters may become victims of cyber criminals.

They have launched phishing campaigns, posing as legitimate voter registration websites, in an effort to get people to give up their personal information, such as their name, address, social security number and date of birth.

Worldwide, many countries are watching the results and how the next leader of one of the world’s superpowers will affect them.

(Eagle News Service, with files from Jane Kathleen Gregorio in San Antonio, Texas; Lory Jarvina in Las Vegas, Nevada; Eva Basallaje, Los Angeles, California)