Like an atomic bomb: Scenes of Beirut explosions that killed at least 73, wounded thousands

(Eagle News) — These are just some of the scenes as provided by photos from Agence France Presse that showed the two enormous explosions which rocked Beirut’s port on Tuesday that killed at least 73 people and wounded thousands more.

The explosions that shook distant buildings, with an enomous orange fireball seen in the sky, had “tornado-like shockwaves” that shattered windows kilometers away.

Agence France Presse described the bloodied and dazed people wounded by the blasts that left officials and people in shock.

The Lebanon health ministry reported 2,750 injured. Corpses were on the ground, ambulances were lifting the dead, according to AFP.

It was “a disaster in every sense of the word”, said its health minister.

Witnesses described it as like an “atomic bomb” and the tremor produced was like an earthquake.

Here are some photos of the devastating scenes:

AFP reported that the cause of the explosions was not immediately known but a top official, General Security chief Abbas Ibrahim, said confiscated explosive materials had been stored at the city’s port.

“It appears that there is a warehouse containing material that was confiscated years ago, and it appears that it was highly explosive material,” he said.

Lebanon’s President Michel Aoun called for “urgent” defence council talks, while Prime Minister Hasan Diab declared Wednesday a day of mourning.

“What happened today will not pass without accountability,” said Diab. “Those responsible for this catastrophe will pay the price.”

(with Agence France Presse report and photos)