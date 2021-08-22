Lighting cuts short NYC Homecoming Concert

By Joanne Soriano

EBC New York Bureau

(Eagle News) — The much anticipated “We Love NYC: The Homecoming Concert” in Central Park was cancelled halfway through the five-hour program due to lightning. An announcement was made for attendees to quickly and calmly exit due to approaching severe weather. The show was initially suspended with attendees asked to find a safe place to shelter, then cancelled.

Before the concert, Mayor Bill De Blasio had also declared a state of emergency for New York City as Hurricane Henri prepares to make landfall later in the night. Initially the storm was not expected to disrupt the concert and organizers said the show will go on.

This concert wrapped up a week-long celebration of over 100 cultural, entertainment, and community events to celebrate the city’s recovery from the pandemic.

Tonight’s star studded lineup included artists such as Bruce Springsteen, Journey, Andrea Bocelli, Jennifer Hudson, Barry Manilow, Rob Thomas, and The Killers. Some excited fans waited hours to enter the park to catch a glimpse of some of their favorite performers.

60,000 attendees were expected to descend on the Great Lawn for what some were worried may be a super spreader event as Delta drives up Covid cases in New York. All attendees were required to provide proof of vaccination.

