LeBron, Lakers set NBA sales pace with Nets at their best

NEW YORK, United States (AFP) — LeBron James and the reigning champion Los Angeles Lakers were the top sellers in NBA jerseys and merchandise announced Thursday with the Brooklyn Nets rising to team-record sales levels.

The results announced by the league and players union were based upon NBA store website sales for the first half of the 2020-21 NBA season, which concluded last week.

No sales figures were released, only rankings, which saw Lakers superstar James listed atop the most popular selling jerseys followed by Slovenian Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks, Brooklyn’s Kevin Durant, Golden State’s Stephen Curry and Greek star Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Nets were the second-highest team on the most popular team merchandise sales list, thanks in part to three top-10 jersey sellers, including Durant, Kyrie Irving at sixth and James Harden at ninth.

Brooklyn’s figures also figure to be bolstered by this week’s signing of Blake Griffin, who was bought out by the Detroit Pistons.

Other top-10 jersey sellers include Anthony Davis of the Lakers at seventh, Boston’s Jayson Tatum in eighth and Zion Williamson of the New Orleans Pelicans at a career-best 10th.

Golden State ranked third on the overall merchandise sales list followed in order by the Boston Celtics, Philadelphia 76ers, Miami Heat, Chicago Bulls, Dallas Mavericks, Toronto Raptors and Milwaukee Bucks.

