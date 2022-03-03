Leaders allow Czechs to fight for Ukraine

Czechs who will leave for Ukraine and help defend it against the Russian invasion will not face punishment, the Czech Republic’s leaders agreed on Thursday.

“We can guarantee indemnity through a presidential reprieve,” Prime Minister Petr Fiala told reporters after meeting President Milos Zeman.

The law prevents Czechs from serving in an army other than their country’s, slapping a prison sentence of up to five years on offenders.

If they want to fight abroad, they must ask the president for an exception.

The presidential office has so far registered about 300 requests for the exception, while 100 people have applied with the defence ministry.

Ukraine’s military called on foreigners on Sunday to come and fight Russia which had invaded its western neighbour on February 24.

