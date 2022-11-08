UPDATE with pictures: Last total lunar eclipse for three years occurs on November 8, 2022

(NASA)

On November 8, 2022, the Moon passed fully into Earth’s shadow and produced a total lunar eclipse. Totality took place between 5:17 a.m. and 6:42 a.m. EST (10:17 and 11:42 UTC), with the partial and penumbral phases of the eclipse continuing until 8:50 a.m. EST (13:50 UTC).

The next total lunar eclipse will occur on March 14, 2025 – though we will continue to see partial and penumbral lunar eclipses during that time.

A lunar eclipse occurs when the Sun, Earth, and Moon align so that the Moon passes into Earth’s shadow. In a total lunar eclipse, the entire Moon falls within the darkest part of Earth’s shadow, called the umbra. When the Moon is within the umbra, it will turn a reddish hue. Lunar eclipses are sometimes called “Blood Moons” because of this phenomenon.