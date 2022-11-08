UPDATE with pictures: Last total lunar eclipse for three years occurs on November 8, 2022

Posted by Alma Angeles on

More in Life:

 

(NASA)

On November 8, 2022, the Moon passed fully into Earth’s shadow and produced a total lunar eclipse. Totality took place between 5:17 a.m. and 6:42 a.m. EST (10:17 and 11:42 UTC), with the partial and penumbral phases of the eclipse continuing until 8:50 a.m. EST (13:50 UTC).

The next total lunar eclipse will occur on March 14, 2025  – though we will continue to see partial and penumbral lunar eclipses during that time.

A lunar eclipse occurs when the Sun, Earth, and Moon align so that the Moon passes into Earth’s shadow. In a total lunar eclipse, the entire Moon falls within the darkest part of Earth’s shadow, called the umbra. When the Moon is within the umbra, it will turn a reddish hue. Lunar eclipses are sometimes called “Blood Moons” because of this phenomenon.

Join Eagle News on Telegram

 

The blood moon is seen during a total lunar eclipse in Goyang, northwest of Seoul, on November 8, 2022. (Photo by JUNG YEON-JE / AFP)
The blood moon is seen during a total lunar eclipse in Villa Nueva, Guatemala on November 8,2022. (Photo by Johan ORDONEZ / AFP)
A man uses a smartphone to take picture of a blood moon through telescope during a total lunar eclipse in Goyang, northwest of Seoul, on November 8, 2022. (Photo by JUNG YEON-JE / AFP)
People watch a blood moon through telescope during a total lunar eclipse in Goyang, northwest of Seoul, on November 8, 2022. (Photo by JUNG YEON-JE / AFP)
The blood moon is seen during a total lunar eclipse in Fish Creek, some 230 kilometres southeast of Melbourne on November 8, 2022. (Photo by William WEST / AFP)
The blood moon is seen during a total lunar eclipse in Tegucigalpa, on November 8, 2022. (Photo by ORLANDO sierra / AFP)
The blood moon is seen during a total lunar eclipse in Fish Creek, some 230 kilometres southeast of Melbourne on November 8, 2022. (Photo by Paul CROCK / AFP)
The blood moon is seen during a total lunar eclipse in Fish Creek, some 230 kilometres southeast of Melbourne on November 8, 2022. (Photo by Paul CROCK / AFP)
This photo shows a partial lunar eclipse before a “blood moon” total lunar eclipse, over the skies of Tokyo on November 8, 2022. (Photo by Richard A. Brooks / AFP)
(COMBO) This combination of images shows the progression of a “blood moon” total lunar eclipse over the skies of Tokyo on November 8, 2022. (Photo by Richard A. Brooks / AFP)
Members of the media and the general public come out to view a “blood moon” total lunar eclipse over the skies of Tokyo from the roof of a high-rise building on November 8, 2022. (Photo by Richard A. Brooks / AFP)
CAPE CANAVERAL, FL – NOVEMBER 08: The Moon is seen during a total lunar eclipse above NASAs Space Launch System (SLS) rocket with the Orion spacecraft aboard atop a mobile launcher, illuminated by spotlights, at Launch Pad 39B at NASAs Kennedy Space Center on Tuesday, November 8, 2022 in Cape Canaveral, Florida. NASAs Artemis I flight test is the first integrated test of the agency’s deep space exploration systems: the Orion spacecraft, SLS rocket, and supporting ground systems. Launch of the uncrewed flight test is targeted for Nov. 14 at 12:07 a.m. EST. Joel Kowsky/NASA via Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Handout / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)
The blood moon is seen during a total lunar eclipse in Brgy. Tumcon Ilaya, Pototan, Iloilo
at 7:16 PM
PHOTO COURTESY OF Net25 correspondent Sweet Joy De Jesus
The blood moon is seen during a total lunar eclipse in Bayugan City, Agusan del Sur
PHOTO by: JEROME GATAO – EBC/NET25
The blood moon is seen during a total lunar eclipse in Quezon City (PHOTO by EBC/NET25 correspondent Luis Nable using a telescope in UP)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 