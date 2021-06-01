Las Piñas innovates vaccine drive with “house and lot”, other major raffle prizes for vaccinees

(Eagle News) — House Deputy Speaker Las Piñas Rep. Camille Villar explains why they decided to hold a raffle drive in their city to encourage more people to register for vaccines and get immunized against COVID-19. Major prizes such as a house and lot, 2 motorcycles and “pangkabuhayan” or livelihood packages are to be given out.

The monthly raffle will start in July with “pangkabuhayan packages” as prizes, and the grand draw will be in October to December where the winners will get major prizes, she said in an interview with Balitalakayan aired on NET25 on May 31.

Las Pinas City residents who got the first dose of a vaccine can avail of a raffle coupon. Villar said they have already set up drop boxes in barangay halls and various retail establishments.

The lawmaker said that this is part of their efforts to address the vaccine hesitancy among Filipinos. She said more and more retail establishments are also giving discounts for those who already got vaccinated.

“Para ma-achieve natin ang herd immunity sa lalong madaling panahon at unti-unti nang makabangon ang ating ekonomiya,” she said, explaining the drive behind the raffle drive.

“Ito lang naman ang ating munting paraan para maka-give back. (This is only our own small way to give back),” Villar added.

(Eagle News Service)