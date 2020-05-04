Las Piñas COVID-19 cases reach 175

(Eagle News)–The number of coronavirus disease 2019 cases in Las Piñas has reached 175.

The Las Piñas government said Talon Dos still has the most cases, with 21; followed by BF International Village-CAA, Pamplona Dos, Pamplona Tres and Pulanglupa Dos with 15 each.

Talon Singko had 12 COVID-19 cases.

Of the total, the local government said 24 have recovered while 16 have died.

The local government has three probable cases and 95 suspected ones.

The Philippines has so far confirmed over 9000 COVID-19 cases.