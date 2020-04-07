Las Piñas COVID-19 cases climb to 45

(Eagle News)–The Las Piñas government has confirmed 45 coronavirus disease 2019 cases.

In its update on Tuesday, April 7, the local government said of the 45, one each was from Almanza Uno, Barangay Daniel Fajardo, Barangay Elias Aldana and Manuyo Uno; two each from Pamplona Tres, Pulanglupa Uno, Pulanglupa Dos and Talon Uno; three each from Pamplona Uno, Pamplona Dos, Talon Kuatro and Zapote; and four from Manuyo Dos.

Five were from Pilar and six each from Talon Dos and BF International Village-CAA.

The local government said of the 45, ten have recovered while four have died.

Fifty-four people are under probe while 301 are persons under monitoring.

The Philippines has so far recorded over 3000 COVID-19 cases.