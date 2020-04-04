Las Piñas confirms 37 COVID-19 cases

(Eagle News)–Las Piñas has recorded 37 coronavirus disease 2019 cases.

The local government said of the 37, one each was from Almanza Uno, Barangays Daniel Fajardo, Elias Aldana, Manuyo Uno and Talon Uno; five from BF International-CAA and Pilar; four from Manuyo Dos and Talon Dos; three from Pamplona Uno and Zapote; and two from Pamplona Dos, Pamplona Tres, Pulanglupa Dos and Talon Kuwatro.

Seven patients have recovered and three have died.

Seven people are under probe and 292 are persons under monitoring.

The Philippines has so far confirmed over 3000 cases.