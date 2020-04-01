Las Piñas confirms 27 COVID-19 cases

Six patients recover, two die

(Eagle News)–The number of coronavirus disease 2019 cases in Las Piñas City has climbed to 27.

In its update on Wednesday, April 1, the Las Piñas government said of the 27, one each was from Almanza Uno, Barangay Daniel Fajardo, Pamplona Uno and Talon Uno; four each from BF International Village-CAA and Talon Dos; three each from Pamplona Tres, Pilar and Zapote; and two each from Manuyo Dos, Pulang Lupa Dos and Talon Kuwatro.

Of the figure, six patients have recovered while two have died.

The local government recorded 35 persons under investigation, and 384 persons under monitoring.

The Philippines has so far confirmed over 2000 COVID-19 cases.