(Eagle News)–Las Piñas has confirmed 17 coronavirus disease 2019 cases.

The city government said of the 17, four were from BF International Village-CAA, two from Manuyo Dos, one each from Talon Uno and Pamplona Tres, two each from Pulang Lupa Dos, Talon Dos and Talon Kuwatro, and three from Zapote.

Two have recovered.

Twenty three are patients under probe and 389 are under monitoring.