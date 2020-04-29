Las Piñas confirms 147 COVID-19 cases

(Eagle News)–The number of coronavirus disease 2019 cases in Las Piñas has risen to 147.

The local government said on Wednesday, April 29, Barangay Talon Dos still registered the most cases, with 21 cases.

This was followed by Pamplona Dos with 15 cases, and then by Pulang Lupa Dos with 12.

Only Barangay Ilaya registered no COVID19 case.

According to the Las Piñas government, of the 147 total COVID-19 cases, 23 have recovered and 12 have died.

Fourteen are probable cases while 75 are suspect cases.

So far, the Philippines has confirmed over 7900 COVID-19 cases.