Largest commercial aircraft orders

LE BOURGET, France, June 19, 2023 (AFP) – Indian low-cost carrier IndiGo said Monday it had ordered a 500 A320 airliners from European manufacturer Airbus at the Paris Air Show in the largest ever civil aviation deal.

Here is a list of major orders by size:

2023

On the first day of the Paris Air Show IndiGo places a “historic” order of 500 A320 family aircraft.

The order is worth $55 billion at list prices — although the closely-held actual sale prices are usually lower for large orders — and the planes should be delivered between 2030 and 2035.

The order takes the number of A320 family aircraft requested by IndiGo to at least 1,230.

Rival Air India had been the previous record-holder for the largest single order, at 470 aircraft in February 2022 at a list price of more than $70 billion — although that was split between Airbus and American competitor Boeing.

2011

American Airlines ordered 460 single-aisle aircraft: 260 Airbus A320 and 200 Boeing 737, at a catalogue price of $38 billion.

2017

Airbus won its biggest order at the time when Indigo Partners, a US private equity firm which holds stakes in a number of carriers including Frontier Airlines in the United States, JetSMART in Chile, Volaris in Mexico and Wizz Air in Europe.

2019

India’s IndiGo places a firm order for 300 Airbus A320neo jets at a catalogue price of $33 billion.

2022

Four Chinese airlines — Air China, China Eastern, China Southern and Shenzhen Airlines — place simultaneous orders for a total of 292 A320neo aircraft from Airbus worth $37 billion at list prices.

2021

United Airlines orders 270 medium-haul aircraft: 200 Boeing 737 MAX and 70 Airbus A321neo worth $35.4 billion at catalogue prices.

2021

Indigo Partners orders 255 Airbus A321 planes worth $33 billion for use by Wizz Air, Frontier, Volaris and JetSMART.

2013

Indonesia’s Lion Air orders 234 Airbus A320 planes worth $24 billion.

2011

Lion Air orders 230 Boeing 737 aircraft worth $21.7 billion.

2011

Southwest orders 208 Boeing 737 planes worth $19 billion.