Laos government declares victory over COVID after all 19 patients recover from virus

(Eagle News) — EBC correspondent Marianne Leal in Laos reports how the Laos government has declared victory over COVID-19.

Laos only has a total of 19 COVID-19 cases since the outbreak of the disease that had severely affected countries all over the world.

Laos is one of the few countries with no COVID-19 fatality.

All of the 19 coronavirus patients in Laos have already been discharged from hospitals. No new cases have also been detected in this ASEAN country for the last two months.

The last COVID-19 patient in Laos had been discharged on June 9.

Because of this, Lao Prime Minister Thongloun Sisoulith told a media conference in Lao capital Vientiane last week that Laos had gained its initial victory over the pandemic.

The first two COVID-19 cases in Laos were reported on March 24.

Among ASEAN nations, it is also the country with the least number of cases.

Laos was among the countries which had initiated early prevention and control measures to stop the disease from spreading in the country on March 29.

The Laos government also thanked its citizens for acting responsibly and following the government’s order to prevent COVID-19 spread.

(Eagle News Service)