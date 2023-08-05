Lakers agree to terms with Davis on 3-year $186 mn deal: report

(FILES) Anthony Davis, #3 of the Los Angeles Lakers, warms up before playing against the Denver Nuggets in game three of the Western Conference Finals at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California, on May 20, 2023. NBA All-Star forward Anthony Davis has agreed to terms on a three-year maximum contract extension worth $186 million, a deal with the NBA’s richest-ever annual extension at $62 million, ESPN reported on August 4, 2023. (Photo by Harry How / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP)

LOS ANGELES, Aug 4, 2023 (AFP) – NBA All-Star forward Anthony Davis has agreed to terms on a three-year maximum contract extension worth $186 million, a deal with the NBA’s richest-ever annual extension at $62 million, ESPN reported Friday.

When completed, the agreement would link Davis to the Lakers through 2028 at a cost of $270 million, according to the agent for Davis, Rich Paul.

Davis, who helped the Lakers win the 2020 NBA crown alongside four-time NBA Most Valuable Player LeBron James, was a key factor in the Lakers’ run to last season’s Western Conference finals, where they were swept by eventual champion Denver.

The 30-year-old American averaged 25.9 points, a career-high 12.5 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 2.0 blocked shots and 1.1 steals a game last season while shooting a career-best 56% from the floor in his fourth campaign since being obtained in a deal with the New Orleans Pelicans.

Davis became eligible for the maximum extension on Friday and Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka wasted no time in securing the 6-foot-10 (2.08m) star for the club for another five seasons.

It gives him the chance to unite with 38-year-old playmaker James and a strong supporting cast to bring another crown to the Lakers, who share the all-time NBA record with Boston of 17 titles.