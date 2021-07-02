Lagundi effective in treating COVID patients with mild symptoms based on clinical trial, says DOST

Clinical trial for patients with moderate symptoms recommended

(Eagle News) – A clinical trial involving the traditional herb “Lagundi” has showed that it was effective in eliminating symptoms of COVID-19 patients much earlier, according to the Department of Science and Technology (DOST).

Those given ‘Lagundi” were also able to get back their sense of smell much earlier that the other patients who were not given the herb.

DOST gave this report as it finished the Phase 2 of the clinical trial on Lagundi involving 278 COVID-19 patients with mild symptoms. While all the participants recovered, those given Lagundi were observed to have early improvement. Their symptoms such as fever, cough, colds, sore throat were gone earlier than those given the placebo, or the group which were not given Lagundi. Half of the participants in the clinical trial were given Lagundi, while the other half was given a placebo.

-Patients recover sense of smell much earlier, other symptoms gone much faster-

DOST Sec. Fortunato Dela Peña said that the Project Team of the clinical trial for Lagundi was led by Dr. Cecille Malazarte.

“At diyan lahat ay lahat naman sila’y gumaling ano. Ang pagkakaiba lang po nila, unang-una, iyong mga nag-Lagundi madaling nagbalik iyong kanilang pang-amoy ano. Kasi po isa sa mga sintomas ay iyong pagkawala ng panlasa, pagkawala noong pang-amoy, ubo, sakit ng lalamunan, lagnat, nahirapang huminga. Ang una po nilang nakita ay iyong mga nag-Lagundi ay madaling nagbalik ang kanilang pang-amoy,” Dela Peña said in a recent Laging Handa press briefing.

“Pangalawa, iyon pong mga sintomas noong mga nag-take ng Lagundi ay mas unang nawala iyong mga sintomas ano. Pero ang kanilang kabuuang finding eh pare-pareho silang umabot ng between 7 to 8 days bago maka-recover at wala naman pong naging adverse effect,” he said.

The DOST chief said that the analysis of the Lagundi clinical trial for COVID-19 patients with mild symptoms was set to be finished in June, but that the Department of Health could recommend a clinical trial involving those with moderate symptoms.

The team will also check if there was faster improvement in the viral load of patients who were given Lagundi.

Because of the positive results, Dela Peña said that the DOH could recommend continuing Lagundi trials for those with moderate symptoms.

“Of course kung maganda iyong resulta, ito ay inaasahan namin na sana naman ay i-recommend ng ating DOH at puwede ring ituloy ang trials para sa mga moderate cases,” he said.

-Lagundi, readily available, much cheaper, DOST notes-

Lagundi was included in the standard of care for COVID-19 mild patients in the clinical trial, aside from vitamins, zinc supplements and hydration.

Lagundi is an herb commonly prescribed or used for the relief of cough due to the common cold, flu and mild to moderate acute bronchitis.

With the positive results of the Lagundi clinical trials, the DOST chief stressed that this herb could be used as support to treat COVID patients with mild symptoms.

The good thing about lagundi is that it is easily available in the country, he said.

“Ito po ay gamot at hindi prevention, oo. Magkaiba po iyong gamot saka bakuna. Pero ang kainaman nitong Lagundi ay easily available, mura at saka galing sa ating sariling halaman,” Dela Peña said.

The DOST is also conducting clinical trials on Tawa-Tawa and virgin coconut oil as a possible treatment for COVID-19, but these are still not finished.

(Eagle News Service)